Namal Rajapaksa Raises Alarm Over 120,000 MT of Coal Worth Rs. 4.62 Billion Allegedly Missing from Imported Shipments

SLPP National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has raised serious concerns in Parliament over what he described as a massive disappearance of coal from imported shipments, alleging that approximately 120,000 metric tonnes of coal valued at around Rs. 4.62 billion has gone missing.

Allegations Raised on the Floor of Parliament

Addressing fellow parliamentarians, Rajapaksa claimed that the missing coal was spread across 19 separate shipments that had been imported into Sri Lanka. He insisted that the quantities recorded upon arrival did not tally with what was subsequently accounted for, pointing to what he characterised as a significant and troubling discrepancy.

Scale of the Alleged Shortfall

The figures cited by the MP paint a striking picture of the alleged irregularity:

Total coal allegedly unaccounted for: 120,000 metric tonnes

Estimated value of the missing coal: approximately Rs. 4.62 billion

Number of shipments involved: 19

Calls for Accountability

Rajapaksa's parliamentary intervention is expected to intensify scrutiny over the management of coal imports, a sector of critical importance given Sri Lanka's reliance on coal-fired power generation. The allegations, if substantiated, would represent one of the more significant commodity-related controversies to surface in recent times.

No official response from the relevant authorities had been issued at the time of reporting, and it remains to be seen whether a formal investigation will be initiated into the matter.