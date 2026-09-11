President Dissanayake Meets Cardinal Ranjith to Address Easter Sunday Investigation and Path to National Unity

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a significant meeting with senior Catholic clergy, led by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, to discuss two matters of profound national importance — the ongoing investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings and the broader pursuit of reconciliation across Sri Lanka's diverse communities.

A Long-Awaited Conversation

The meeting marked a notable moment in the relationship between the government and the Catholic Church, which has long pressed authorities for full accountability over the devastating Easter Sunday attacks that claimed the lives of more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured. Cardinal Ranjith has been among the most persistent and vocal advocates for justice on behalf of the victims and their families.

The discussions are understood to have centred on the current status of the official probe into the coordinated bombings, which targeted churches and luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, as well as steps the government intends to take to ensure that those responsible — including any individuals who may have enabled or ignored warnings of the attacks — are held to account.

Justice Still Sought by Victims' Families

For many Sri Lankan Catholics and the wider public, the Easter Sunday massacre remains an open wound. Despite years passing since the tragedy, survivors and bereaved families have repeatedly expressed frustration over the pace of legal proceedings and the perceived lack of transparency surrounding investigations into possible high-level negligence or complicity.

Cardinal Ranjith has consistently called on successive governments to pursue the truth without political interference, and his engagement with President Dissanayake signals a renewed effort to push that process forward under the current administration.

Reconciliation at the Forefront

Beyond the immediate question of justice for the Easter attacks, the two sides also addressed the wider theme of national reconciliation — a subject of enduring relevance in a country still navigating the legacies of ethnic and religious tensions.

President Dissanayake's government has positioned national unity as a cornerstone of its agenda, and engagement with religious leaders of Cardinal Ranjith's stature is seen as an important step in building trust across communities.

The 2019 Easter Sunday bombings killed over 260 people and injured hundreds more

The attacks targeted three churches and three hotels in simultaneous strikes

Cardinal Ranjith has been a leading voice demanding accountability and transparency

National reconciliation formed a key part of the discussions between the President and Catholic clergy

A Test of Political Will

Observers will be watching closely to see whether this high-profile engagement translates into concrete action. The Catholic community in Sri Lanka, while a minority, commands considerable moral authority, and Cardinal Ranjith's willingness to meet with the President suggests a cautious but open disposition towards the Dissanayake administration.

For the families of those killed and wounded on that tragic Easter morning, words and meetings are no substitute for justice — but engagement at the highest level is a necessary starting point.

The government is expected to provide further updates on the investigation's progress in the coming weeks, with the nation's Catholic faithful and the broader public keenly awaiting tangible results from what has become one of Sri Lanka's most consequential unresolved cases.

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