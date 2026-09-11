Ne-Yo Hits Back at Sri Lankan Promoter's $300,000 Lawsuit Over Cancelled Concert

R&B Star Disputes Claims Over Failed Colombo Show

American R&B superstar Ne-Yo has filed a legal response pushing back against a lawsuit brought by a Sri Lankan concert promoter who is seeking $300,000 in damages over a cancelled live performance in Sri Lanka.

The promoter initiated legal action against the singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, claiming significant financial losses stemming from the scrapped event. The lawsuit alleges that Ne-Yo's failure to honour his commitment to perform left the promoter out of pocket to the tune of $300,000, a sum that reportedly accounts for expenses incurred in organising the show.

Ne-Yo Disputes the Claims

The Grammy-winning artist has now fired back, contesting the promoter's version of events and the financial claims being made against him. Ne-Yo's legal team is challenging the lawsuit, though the full details of his defence have yet to be publicly disclosed in court filings.

Concerts by internationally renowned artists in Sri Lanka have historically generated considerable excitement among local audiences, making high-profile cancellations particularly costly for promoters who invest heavily in logistics, marketing, venue bookings, and artist fees well in advance.

A Growing Legal Battle

The dispute highlights the financial risks associated with bringing major international acts to Sri Lanka, where promoters often commit substantial resources before an event is confirmed as secure.

It remains unclear what specific circumstances led to the concert being cancelled, and neither side has released a detailed public statement beyond what has emerged through the legal proceedings.

The case is expected to continue through the courts, with both parties standing firm on their respective positions. Sri Lankan entertainment industry observers will be watching the outcome closely, as it could have broader implications for how international concert agreements are structured locally in the future.

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