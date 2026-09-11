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Dhananjaya de Silva Facing Axe as Sri Lanka Test Captain After India Series Defeat

11 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
2 Comments
Dhananjaya de Silva Facing Axe as Sri Lanka Test Captain After India Series Defeat

Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva is set to be stripped of his leadership role following a disappointing home series loss to India last month, according to sources close to the national selection panel.

Leadership Under Scrutiny

De Silva's captaincy came under heavy criticism after Sri Lanka fell to a 1-0 series defeat against India on home soil, with selectors understood to be deeply dissatisfied with the quality of his leadership throughout the campaign. The defeat has prompted serious discussions at the highest levels of Sri Lanka Cricket regarding a change at the helm.

The uninspiring manner in which the side was led during the series is believed to have been the decisive factor in the selectors' thinking, with calls growing louder for fresh leadership to take the team forward in the World Test Championship cycle.

Pakistan Series Looms Large

Sri Lanka's next World Test Championship assignment is a two-Test series in Pakistan, and that upcoming tour is expected to be conducted under new captaincy. The selectors are believed to be working swiftly to identify a suitable replacement ahead of the series.

The decision, while significant, reflects a broader concern within Sri Lanka Cricket about the team's competitiveness at the Test level and the urgent need for stronger, more decisive leadership to navigate the challenges ahead in international cricket.

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N
Nimal Fernando 11 Sep 2026

About time. He had no plan against India, just standing there like statue.

R
Roshan Bandara 11 Sep 2026

Exactly, field placements were joke the whole series.

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