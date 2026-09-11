Actor Hemal Ranasinghe Freed on Conditions After Alleged Assault on Film Critic

Sri Lankan actor Hemal Ranasinghe has been released under a set of conditions following a settlement reached in connection with an alleged assault on film critic Lakmina Ranasinghe.

The case drew significant public attention given the profiles of those involved, with the incident placing a spotlight on tensions that can arise between the local entertainment industry and its critics.

Authorities granted the actor's release after both parties arrived at a settlement arrangement, though specific conditions attached to his release have not been fully disclosed publicly. The matter had raised concerns within Sri Lanka's creative community regarding the treatment of journalists and critics who offer commentary on the film industry.

Film critics play a vital role in shaping public discourse around Sri Lankan cinema, and incidents of alleged intimidation or violence against them are viewed with serious concern by media freedom advocates.

The case is expected to continue drawing scrutiny as further details surrounding the alleged assault and the terms of the settlement come to light. No additional information regarding potential further legal proceedings has been confirmed at this stage.

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