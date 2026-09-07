Thailand Scraps Visa-Free Access for Sri Lankan Passport Holders

Sri Lankan travellers planning trips to Thailand will now need to secure a visa in advance, following Bangkok's decision to revoke the visa-free entry privilege previously extended to holders of Sri Lankan passports.

A Significant Change for Sri Lankan Travellers

Thailand has officially ended its visa-free entry arrangement for Sri Lankan passport holders, marking a notable shift in the bilateral travel relationship between the two countries. The move means that Sri Lankans who had previously enjoyed the convenience of travelling to the popular Southeast Asian destination without prior visa arrangements will no longer be able to do so.

The change is expected to affect a considerable number of travellers, including tourists, business visitors, and those transiting through Thailand, who had grown accustomed to the ease of visa-free access.

What Sri Lankans Must Now Do

With the new requirements in place, Sri Lankan passport holders intending to visit Thailand must now apply for the appropriate visa before their departure. Travellers are advised to:

Contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo well in advance of planned travel dates

Prepare the necessary documentation required for a Thai visa application

Allow sufficient processing time to avoid disruptions to travel plans

Check for the most current visa categories and fee structures directly with Thai authorities

Broader Implications

Thailand remains one of the most sought-after travel destinations among Sri Lankans, known for its vibrant culture, scenic landscapes, and affordable tourism offerings. The withdrawal of visa-free access adds an additional administrative step that could discourage some travellers, particularly those making spontaneous or short-notice travel decisions.

Authorities and travel industry professionals in Sri Lanka are expected to update their guidance to the public in light of this policy change. Sri Lankans with upcoming travel plans to Thailand are strongly encouraged to verify current entry requirements before making any bookings or commitments.