No More "Cops & Robbers": How President AKD Is Taking Aim at Sri Lanka's Deep-Rooted Culture of Impunity

For decades, Sri Lanka has been haunted by a troubling pattern — powerful figures accused of corruption, abuse, and criminal conduct walking free while ordinary citizens bear the consequences. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, widely known as AKD, is now signalling that this era of selective justice may finally be coming to an end.

A System Long Overdue for Reform

The term "Cops & Robbers" has long been used to describe a cycle in which law enforcement and political elites appear to play both sides — pursuing accountability only when it is politically convenient, and shielding allies when it is not. President Dissanayake has made dismantling this culture a central pillar of his administration's mandate.

Since assuming office, AKD has moved with notable urgency, directing investigative and prosecutorial authorities to operate without political interference. His government has repeatedly insisted that no individual — regardless of rank, party affiliation, or social standing — will be granted immunity from legitimate legal scrutiny.

A Bold Stance Before a Sceptical Public

Sri Lankan citizens, long accustomed to promises of accountability that evaporate after elections, have greeted these declarations with cautious optimism. The country's history is littered with high-profile investigations that stalled, witnesses who went silent, and prosecutions that collapsed under mysterious circumstances.

What distinguishes the current moment, observers note, is the political will being expressed at the very top of government. AKD's administration appears determined to demonstrate that its anti-corruption rhetoric is backed by action rather than mere words.

Institutional Challenges Remain

Despite the bold rhetoric, significant obstacles lie ahead. Sri Lanka's law enforcement and judicial institutions carry the weight of years of compromised independence. Rebuilding public trust will require not only high-profile prosecutions but also deep structural reforms to prevent political meddling in future investigations.

Critics and civil society groups have urged the government to ensure that anti-corruption drives do not become tools of political vendetta — targeting opponents while protecting allies. Transparency and consistency, they argue, will be the true measure of whether this administration is genuinely breaking from the past.

What Success Would Mean for Sri Lanka

For a nation still recovering from a devastating economic crisis that exposed catastrophic governance failures, establishing genuine rule of law carries enormous stakes. A credible system of accountability could:

Restore investor and public confidence in state institutions

Deter future corruption at both political and administrative levels

Signal to the international community that Sri Lanka is serious about reform

Deliver long-overdue justice to citizens harmed by decades of impunity

The measure of this government will not be in its promises, but in whether the powerful face the same justice as the powerless.

President Dissanayake's administration has set an ambitious benchmark for itself. Whether it can sustain the political courage required to see that mission through — resisting pressure from entrenched interests — will define not only his presidency, but potentially the future of governance in Sri Lanka.