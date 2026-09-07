Ranil Warns of Democratic Backsliding as UNP Marks 80 Years

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has levelled serious allegations against the current government, accusing it of deliberately working to erode Sri Lanka's democratic foundations and neutralise the political opposition.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the United National Party's iconic Sirikotha headquarters to commemorate the party's 80th anniversary, Wickremesinghe delivered a pointed critique of those now in power, warning that the country's democratic system faces growing threats from within its own governance structures.

A Party Milestone Shadowed by Political Tension

The anniversary gathering, marking eight decades since the UNP's founding, served as a platform for the former president to rally supporters and sound the alarm over what he described as calculated moves to diminish opposition voices in Sri Lanka's political landscape.

Wickremesinghe urged party faithful and the broader public to remain vigilant, framing the UNP's continued relevance as essential to preserving checks and balances within the country's democratic framework.

Opposition Under Pressure

The former president's remarks reflect a broader sentiment among opposition figures who have grown increasingly vocal about what they see as an unfavourable political environment for dissenting voices. His comments are likely to intensify an already charged atmosphere between the ruling administration and its opponents.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-crisis political and economic landscape, the tension between the government and opposition parties shows little sign of easing, with veteran leaders such as Wickremesinghe stepping up their public criticism in the weeks ahead.

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