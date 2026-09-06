Udaya Gammanpila Set to Return to SLPP Fold Amid Political Realignment

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila is reportedly preparing to join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), commonly known as the Pohottuwa party, in what would mark a significant political realignment ahead of the country's evolving electoral landscape.

A Notable Shift in Political Allegiances

Gammanpila, who previously led the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) and served as a cabinet minister under the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration, is said to be in discussions to align himself with the Pohottuwa platform. The move, if confirmed, would represent one of the more noteworthy political developments within Sri Lanka's opposition ranks in recent times.

The SLPP, which swept to power in 2020 under Gotabaya Rajapaksa before facing a dramatic fall from grace during the 2022 economic crisis, has been working to rebuild its political base and consolidate support from allied politicians and parties.

Background and Political Context

Gammanpila was a prominent cabinet voice during the Rajapaksa administration, having served as Energy Minister before being ousted from his portfolio amid political turbulence in 2022. He has since maintained an active presence in opposition politics, frequently commenting on national economic and policy matters.

His potential entry into the Pohottuwa fold is seen by political observers as part of broader efforts by the SLPP to reassert itself as a credible opposition force against the current government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the National People's Power alliance.

Implications for the Opposition

Political analysts suggest that such a merger of forces could have notable consequences for the fragmented opposition landscape in Sri Lanka, as various parties and individuals continue to seek strategic partnerships ahead of future electoral contests.

Gammanpila previously led the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, a nationalist political party.

He served as Energy Minister under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The SLPP has been seeking to rebuild its support base following its steep decline in popularity.

This development is being closely watched by opposition political circles across the country.

No official announcement has been made by either Gammanpila or the SLPP leadership at this stage, and further details regarding the terms and timing of any formal alliance are expected to emerge in the coming days.