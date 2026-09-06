Sri Lankans Heading to Thailand Must Take Note of Major Visa Rule Change From September 15

Sri Lankan travellers planning a trip to Thailand are being urged to familiarise themselves with a significant change to the country's visa policy, which comes into effect on September 15.

What Is Changing?

Thailand is introducing a new visa framework that will affect Sri Lankan passport holders visiting the popular Southeast Asian destination. The changes mark a notable shift from the arrangements that have previously been in place for Sri Lankan nationals.

Thailand has long been one of the most favoured travel destinations among Sri Lankans, attracting tourists drawn to its beaches, cultural landmarks, cuisine, and relatively affordable travel costs. The policy update is therefore expected to have a broad impact on a considerable number of travellers.

What Travellers Should Do

Authorities and travel advisors are encouraging Sri Lankans with upcoming travel plans to Thailand to check the latest entry requirements well in advance of their departure date. Those who have already made bookings are particularly advised to verify whether their existing arrangements remain valid under the new rules.

Review the updated visa requirements before booking or travelling

Contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo for official guidance

Allow additional processing time if a visa application is now required

Consult a registered travel agent for up-to-date advice

Plan Ahead to Avoid Disruptions

With the September 15 implementation date approaching, travellers are advised not to leave their preparations to the last minute. Entry requirements can carry serious consequences if not met, including denial of boarding or refusal of entry upon arrival.

Sri Lankans are encouraged to monitor official announcements from the Thai government and the Sri Lankan Department of Immigration and Emigration for any further updates as the effective date draws closer.

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