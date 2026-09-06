President Dissanayake Vows 22nd Amendment to Constitution Will Stand Firm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a firm assurance that his administration has no intention of reversing the 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution, signalling his government's continued commitment to the democratic reforms enshrined within it.

A Clear Stance on Constitutional Reform

Speaking with conviction, the President made clear that rolling back the 22nd Amendment is not on the table under his watch. The declaration is being viewed as a strong signal to both political opponents and the public that the current administration regards the amendment as a cornerstone of its governance framework.

The 22nd Amendment, which was passed to restore key constitutional provisions and strengthen independent oversight institutions, has been a significant point of political debate in Sri Lanka. Critics from various opposition quarters have at times questioned its longevity, making the President's affirmation all the more noteworthy.

Why the 22nd Amendment Matters

The 22nd Amendment was enacted to reintroduce checks and balances that had been weakened under previous constitutional changes. Among its key provisions, the amendment:

Restored the independence of key constitutional councils and commissions

Reimposed presidential term limits

Strengthened parliamentary oversight over executive powers

Reaffirmed safeguards against the concentration of authority in a single office

For many Sri Lankans, the amendment represents a hard-won step toward accountable and transparent governance, particularly in the aftermath of the country's unprecedented economic and political crisis.

Political Significance of the Pledge

The President's commitment sends a clear message that the democratic architecture rebuilt through the 22nd Amendment will be preserved under the current government.

The assurance is likely to resonate strongly among civil society groups and reform advocates who have long championed constitutional integrity. It also draws a clear line between the Dissanayake administration and previous governments that sought to consolidate executive power through constitutional amendments.

Political analysts note that the pledge could also serve to shore up public confidence at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery and seeks to rebuild trust in its democratic institutions.

As the country looks ahead, the President's unequivocal position on the 22nd Amendment underscores his administration's stated mission to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights and freedoms of every Sri Lankan citizen.