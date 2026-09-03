Ten Court Staff Grilled as Case Files Vanish in "Kudu Salindu" Drug Trial

Police have launched an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of two critical case files connected to the high-profile "Kudu Salindu" organised crime proceedings, questioning ten employees attached to the Panadura Magistrate's Court in connection with the incident.

Files Go Missing from Panadura Court

The two case files, which form part of legal proceedings linked to the notorious "Kudu Salindu" criminal network, were found to be missing from the Panadura Magistrate's Court, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the judicial process and the security of sensitive legal documents held within Sri Lanka's court system.

Investigators moved swiftly following the discovery, summoning ten court staff members for questioning as part of efforts to determine how the files came to disappear and whether foul play was involved.

Concerns Over Judicial Integrity

The disappearance of court documents relating to an organised crime case has sent shockwaves through legal circles, with many questioning whether the missing files represent a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice. The "Kudu Salindu" case has been closely watched by law enforcement authorities due to its links to organised criminal activity.

The questioning of court personnel underscores the gravity with which investigators are treating the matter, as the loss of official case files could have significant implications for the continuation of legal proceedings.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any arrests have been made or whether the investigation has identified any suspects among the staff questioned. The probe is understood to be ongoing, with police expected to examine CCTV footage and other available evidence as part of their inquiry.

Investigation Ongoing

Legal observers have called for a thorough and transparent investigation, stressing that the sanctity of court records must be upheld at all times. Any interference with judicial documents, they note, represents not only a criminal act but a direct assault on the rule of law.

Further details are expected to emerge as police continue their investigation into one of the more troubling breaches of court procedure seen in recent years.