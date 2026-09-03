Sri Lanka Marks 160th Police Day: Honouring Over a Century and a Half of Service

Sri Lanka today commemorates its 160th Police Day, marking a significant milestone in the history of one of the country's oldest and most enduring public institutions. The occasion serves as a moment of national reflection on the long and evolving role the Sri Lanka Police has played in maintaining law, order, and public safety across the island.

A Legacy Spanning 160 Years

Since its establishment, the Sri Lanka Police Force has grown from a modest colonial-era organisation into a sprawling national institution responsible for safeguarding millions of citizens. Over the course of 160 years, the force has navigated colonial administration, independence, civil unrest, and a prolonged internal conflict, emerging as a central pillar of the country's security infrastructure.

A Day of Recognition

Police Day is observed annually as an opportunity to honour the men and women in uniform who serve on the frontlines of public safety, often at great personal risk. The day recognises not only the sacrifices made by officers in the line of duty but also the institutional commitment to upholding justice and protecting communities island-wide.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

As the force marks this historic anniversary, attention also turns to the challenges that lie ahead. Issues such as modernising policing methods, strengthening community relations, improving accountability, and adapting to emerging forms of crime remain key priorities for the institution moving forward.

The 160th Police Day stands as both a celebration of a proud legacy and a renewed call to service for the thousands of officers who continue to form Sri Lanka's thin blue line.

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