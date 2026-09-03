Minister Nalinda Hits Back at Namal Rajapaksa's Arrest Claims

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has firmly rejected suggestions by opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa that political motivations are driving alleged attempts to have him arrested, calling the claims baseless and dismissing them as an effort to garner public sympathy.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), had publicly alleged that moves were underway to detain him, framing the situation as politically motivated targeting of the opposition.

Minister Pushes Back Strongly

Responding to those remarks, Minister Jayatissa made clear that the government does not operate on the basis of political vendettas, and that any legal processes underway are carried out by independent authorities in accordance with the law.

The minister stressed that no individual is above the law and that attempts to portray legal proceedings as political persecution would not go unchallenged.

Jayatissa further indicated that such statements from opposition figures appeared designed to divert public attention and manufacture a narrative of victimhood ahead of potential legal scrutiny.

Tensions Between Government and Opposition

The exchange reflects the increasingly strained relationship between the current administration and the Rajapaksa-aligned opposition bloc, which has been vocal in accusing the government of selectively targeting its members through law enforcement channels.

Political observers note that such disputes are likely to intensify as Sri Lanka navigates a period of significant economic and political transition, with accountability for past governance decisions remaining a deeply sensitive and contested issue.

No formal charges or official announcements regarding any arrest of Namal Rajapaksa had been confirmed at the time of this report.

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