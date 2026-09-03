Sri Lanka Unveils Landmark National Food Safety Policy Backed by FAO and European Union

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its food safety framework with the official launch of a National Food Safety Policy, developed with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and the European Union.

A Long-Awaited Policy Framework

The introduction of a dedicated national policy on food safety marks a milestone for Sri Lanka, a country whose food systems span diverse sectors including agriculture, fisheries, and food processing. The policy is expected to provide a comprehensive and unified approach to ensuring that food consumed by Sri Lankans — and exported to international markets — meets recognised safety standards.

The move comes as food safety continues to gain prominence globally, with consumers and trading partners alike demanding greater accountability and transparency across food supply chains.

International Support Drives the Initiative

The FAO and the European Union played a central role in supporting the development and launch of the policy, reflecting the broader international commitment to improving food governance in the region. Their involvement signals confidence in Sri Lanka's capacity to align its food safety practices with globally accepted norms and standards.

Such partnerships are particularly valuable for Sri Lanka as it seeks to strengthen its agricultural exports and regain competitiveness in demanding international markets, particularly within the European Union itself.

Implications for Consumers and Industry

For everyday Sri Lankans, the policy is expected to translate into safer food on supermarket shelves, in local markets, and at dining establishments. For producers and exporters, it offers a clearer regulatory roadmap that could help reduce rejections at foreign ports and expand market access.

Improved food inspection and monitoring systems across the supply chain

Clearer standards for food producers, processors, and distributors

Enhanced consumer protection against contaminated or substandard food products

Stronger alignment with international food safety benchmarks

A Foundation for Future Growth

Authorities view the National Food Safety Policy as a foundational document that will guide legislation, institutional reform, and investment in food safety infrastructure in the years ahead. Sri Lanka's food export sector, which includes tea, spices, seafood, and processed goods, stands to benefit considerably from the credibility that a robust national food safety regime can provide.

The launch of this policy represents a commitment by Sri Lanka to safeguard public health while positioning the country's food industry for sustainable growth in both local and global markets.

As implementation details are rolled out in the coming months, stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society will be watching closely to see how this policy translates into meaningful change on the ground.