India's BLTM 2026 Kicks Off in Delhi With Over 500 Exhibitors Representing Five Nations

The Business and Luxury Travel Mart (BLTM) 2026 has officially opened its doors in New Delhi, drawing together more than 500 exhibitors from five countries in what promises to be one of the region's most significant gatherings of business and luxury travel industry professionals.

A Major Platform for the Travel Trade

The event, held in the Indian capital, brings together a wide array of stakeholders from across the business and luxury travel sectors, including hoteliers, tour operators, destination management companies, and corporate travel buyers. The participation of exhibitors spanning five nations underscores the mart's growing reputation as a key networking and commerce platform in South and Southeast Asia.

Scale and Significance

With over 500 exhibitors in attendance, BLTM 2026 represents a substantial gathering that reflects continued confidence in the recovery and expansion of the premium travel market following the disruptions of recent years. The Delhi venue serves as an ideal host city given India's central role in regional tourism and its rapidly growing outbound and inbound travel economy.

Opportunities for Sri Lankan Industry Players

For Sri Lanka, events such as BLTM carry considerable importance. As the island nation continues to rebuild and reposition its tourism offering — particularly within the luxury and business travel segments — platforms of this nature provide valuable opportunities for Sri Lankan tourism stakeholders to forge partnerships, attract high-value visitors, and showcase the country's premium destinations and hospitality services to a targeted, influential audience.

Industry observers note that Sri Lanka's participation and visibility at regional travel marts remain critical to sustaining the momentum the country has been building in its post-crisis tourism recovery efforts.

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