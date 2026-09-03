Sri Lanka Loses Animation Trailblazer Givantha Arthasad at Age 73

Sri Lanka's creative arts community is mourning the loss of Givantha Arthasad, widely regarded as the pioneer of animation in the country, who passed away at the age of 73.

A Legacy That Shaped Sri Lankan Animation

Arthasad's contribution to Sri Lanka's artistic landscape was nothing short of groundbreaking. As the individual credited with introducing and developing the art of animation in the country, he carved out an entirely new creative frontier for generations of Sri Lankan artists and filmmakers who followed in his footsteps.

His work helped establish animation as a legitimate and celebrated art form in Sri Lanka at a time when the medium was largely unexplored within the local creative industry. Through his dedication and vision, he inspired countless individuals to pursue careers in visual storytelling and animation.

Tributes Pour In

News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and admiration from the Sri Lankan arts community, with many acknowledging the immense void his departure leaves behind. Colleagues, former students, and admirers have paid tribute to a man whose creative vision helped shape the cultural identity of the nation.

Arthasad is remembered not only for his artistic achievements but also for his role as a mentor and advocate for the arts in Sri Lanka, nurturing talent and championing the potential of local creative expression on a broader stage.

He was 73 years old at the time of his passing. The full extent of his legacy will continue to be felt across Sri Lanka's animation and broader arts community for years to come.