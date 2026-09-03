Dematagoda Police Open Fire on Fleeing Three-Wheeler, Five Suspects Nabbed With Swords

Police opened fire on a three-wheeler near Veluvana Road in Dematagoda today after the vehicle's occupants refused to comply with officers' orders to stop, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded when police attempted to intercept the three-wheeler, which proceeded to ignore their instructions and continued moving. Officers responded by discharging their firearms at the vehicle in an effort to bring it to a halt.

Following the confrontation, five individuals were subsequently taken into custody in connection with the incident. Authorities recovered swords from those arrested, raising concerns about the suspects' intentions at the time of the police stop.

Ongoing Investigation

The area around Veluvana Road in Dematagoda was placed on heightened alert following the incident as law enforcement worked to secure the scene and gather further evidence.

Police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the purpose for which the suspects were carrying the bladed weapons.

Further details regarding the condition of those involved and any injuries sustained during the shooting are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.