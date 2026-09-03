Commonwealth Lawyers Association President Flags Concerns Over Sri Lanka's 22nd Amendment Hearing Process

The President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), Steven Thiru, has raised serious concerns regarding the manner in which proceedings surrounding the hearing on Sri Lanka's 22nd Amendment to the Constitution were brought to a close.

Questions Over Due Process

Thiru's remarks have drawn attention to what he described as troubling aspects of how the constitutional hearing concluded, signalling unease within international legal circles about procedural fairness and the integrity of the process.

The 22nd Amendment, which has been a subject of significant public and political debate in Sri Lanka, attracted scrutiny not only domestically but also from legal professionals and observers abroad. The CLA, as a body representing lawyers across Commonwealth nations, has positioned itself as a watchdog for the rule of law and judicial independence within member states.

A Matter of Legal Integrity

As CLA President, Thiru's intervention carries considerable weight, given the organisation's longstanding mandate to uphold legal standards and protect the independence of the judiciary across the Commonwealth. His concerns suggest that the conclusion of the hearing may not have met the benchmarks expected of a transparent and fair constitutional process.

Legal analysts in Sri Lanka have noted that any external commentary from a body of the CLA's standing could have broader implications for how the country's judicial processes are perceived on the international stage.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced ongoing scrutiny over governance and constitutional matters in recent years, and expressions of concern from respected international legal bodies are likely to intensify calls for greater accountability and transparency within the country's legal and legislative institutions.

No formal response from Sri Lankan authorities regarding Thiru's remarks had been issued at the time of reporting. It remains to be seen whether the concerns raised will prompt any official review or clarification of the hearing's proceedings.