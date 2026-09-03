Sri Lanka Sets Sights on US$2.5 Billion Coconut Export Target by 2030

Sri Lanka has set an ambitious goal to generate US$2.5 billion in revenue from coconut exports by the year 2030, signalling a major strategic push to capitalise on one of the island nation's most valuable agricultural commodities.

A Bold Vision for the Coconut Industry

The target reflects a significant scaling up of Sri Lanka's coconut export ambitions, with authorities and industry stakeholders looking to expand the country's global footprint in the coconut trade. Sri Lanka has long been recognised as a key player in the international coconut market, producing a wide range of products including coconut oil, desiccated coconut, coconut milk, coconut water, and activated carbon derived from coconut shells.

Leveraging a Traditional Strength

Coconut cultivation is deeply embedded in Sri Lanka's agricultural heritage, with the crop grown extensively across the island's coconut triangle — the districts of Kurunegala, Puttalam, and Gampaha. The industry supports hundreds of thousands of farming families and plays a significant role in the country's rural economy.

In recent years, global demand for coconut-based products has surged, driven by growing consumer interest in natural and health-oriented food products. Sri Lanka is well positioned to meet this demand, given its established production base and expertise in value-added coconut processing.

What the Target Means for Sri Lanka

Achieving the US$2.5 billion milestone would represent a transformative leap for the sector, requiring sustained investment in several key areas, including:

Expanding coconut cultivation and improving yields through modern agricultural practices

Scaling up value-added processing to move beyond raw commodity exports

Strengthening quality standards to meet international market requirements

Developing new export markets across Asia, Europe, and North America

Importance for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

The export target takes on added significance against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of 2022. Boosting export revenues across key sectors, including agriculture, is considered vital to stabilising the country's foreign exchange earnings and reducing its external debt burden.

Coconut exports represent one of Sri Lanka's most promising pathways to sustainable export growth, combining the country's natural agricultural advantages with rising global demand for coconut-based products.

Industry observers note that realising the 2030 target will require close collaboration between the government, the Coconut Development Authority, exporters, and smallholder farmers to ensure the entire value chain is strengthened in a coordinated manner.

With the right policy support and private sector investment, Sri Lanka's coconut industry could emerge as a cornerstone of the country's export economy in the years ahead.