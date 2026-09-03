PM Amarasuriya Holds Talks With Bhutanese Counterpart to Deepen Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, currently in Bhutan on an official visit, held bilateral discussions with her Bhutanese counterpart as part of efforts to strengthen the longstanding ties between the two nations.

Dr. Amarasuriya is attending Bhutan as the Keynote Speaker at the inaugural Global convention, marking a significant moment for Sri Lanka's diplomatic engagement in the region.

A Meeting of Two Nations

The high-level meeting between the two Prime Ministers provided an opportunity to review the existing relationship between Sri Lanka and Bhutan and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation across key sectors.

The visit underscores Sri Lanka's commitment to fostering stronger partnerships with fellow South Asian nations, with the government signalling its intent to play a more active role in regional diplomacy under Dr. Amarasuriya's leadership.

Keynote Role Elevates Sri Lanka's Profile

Dr. Amarasuriya's selection as the Keynote Speaker at the inaugural global forum held in Bhutan highlights the growing recognition of Sri Lanka's voice on the international stage.

The Prime Minister's participation in such high-profile multilateral platforms is seen as a positive step in rebuilding the country's international standing following recent economic challenges.

Further details regarding agreements or memoranda of understanding reached during the bilateral discussions are expected to be released by the Prime Minister's Office upon her return to Colombo.

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