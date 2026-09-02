Kegalle Municipal Councillor Remanded Over Alleged Rs. 26 Million Fraud

A municipal councillor from Kegalle has been remanded in custody in connection with allegations of misappropriating more than Rs. 26 million, authorities have confirmed.

The elected official was produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded until the 9th of September, as investigators continue to look into the alleged financial misconduct.

Serious Financial Misconduct Alleged

The case has drawn significant public attention, given the seriousness of the allegations levelled against a sitting member of the Kegalle Municipal Council. The accused is alleged to have fraudulently misappropriated funds amounting to over Rs. 26 million, raising fresh concerns about financial accountability within local government institutions.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full details surrounding the nature of the alleged fraud or the specific accounts and funds believed to have been misused. Investigations are understood to be ongoing.

Remanded Pending Further Proceedings

Following the councillor's appearance before the magistrate, the court ordered that the accused be remanded until September 9, when the case is expected to be taken up again for further proceedings.

The development has once again brought scrutiny to bear on the standards of governance and financial transparency expected of locally elected representatives across the country.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this case as further details emerge from court proceedings and the ongoing investigation.