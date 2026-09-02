BASL Honours Retiring Justice Gurusinghe, Calls for His Elevation to Supreme Court

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has paid a warm tribute to Justice Rathanapriya Gurusinghe on the occasion of his retirement from the Court, while simultaneously urging that he be elevated to the Supreme Court in recognition of his distinguished service to the judiciary.

A Career of Dedication to the Bench

Justice Gurusinghe's retirement marks the close of a notable judicial career that earned him the respect and admiration of the legal community in Sri Lanka. The BASL's decision to formally honour him underscores the high regard in which he is held by his peers and by the wider legal fraternity across the island.

The Bar Association, which represents the interests of lawyers practising in Sri Lanka, used the occasion not only to celebrate Justice Gurusinghe's contributions but also to make a pointed call to the relevant authorities to consider his appointment to the country's highest court.

BASL's Call for Supreme Court Appointment

In issuing its tribute, the BASL expressed the view that Justice Gurusinghe's legal acumen, integrity, and years of experience on the bench make him a fitting candidate for elevation to the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. The association's appeal reflects a broader sentiment within legal circles that seasoned and well-regarded jurists should be considered for the nation's apex court.

Such public endorsements by the BASL carry significant weight within Sri Lanka's legal and judicial establishment, and the call is expected to draw attention from those responsible for judicial appointments.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Judiciary

The retirement of Justice Gurusinghe and the subsequent tribute from the BASL come at a time when public confidence in the judiciary remains a matter of national importance. Appointments to the Supreme Court are closely watched by the legal community and civil society alike, and endorsements of this nature are seen as meaningful indicators of professional standing.

The BASL's gesture highlights the association's active role not only in advocating for the legal profession but also in championing individuals whose conduct on the bench is considered exemplary.