Opposition Parties Risk Snatching Defeat From the Jaws of Victory Over Internal Rifts

Sri Lanka's main opposition parties find themselves locked in a deepening dilemma as petty infighting and an inability to forge a united front threaten to hand the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government an easy political victory.

A Divided Opposition

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the United National Party (UNP) remain far from reaching any meaningful agreement on a coordinated political strategy, despite speculation from some quarters that the two parties could eventually align against the NPP administration.

Political observers warn that the silent but persistent rivalry between the opposition camps is quietly eroding whatever collective bargaining power they may have held. Rather than presenting a unified challenge to the ruling party, the opposition appears consumed by its own internal tensions and competing ambitions.

Victory Slipping Away

Analysts note that the failure to establish a tangible arrangement between the key opposition forces could prove politically costly. With the NPP consolidating its position in government, the window for an effective opposition challenge is seen as narrowing.

The opposition risks snatching defeat from the jaws of victory if backroom bickering continues to take precedence over strategic unity.

Sources close to the discussions suggest that personal rivalries and institutional pride on both sides have so far proven to be insurmountable obstacles, making any near-term consensus unlikely.

What Is at Stake

For Sri Lankan voters, a fractured opposition raises serious concerns about the health of parliamentary democracy and the ability of elected representatives to hold the government accountable. Key issues that a united opposition could more effectively challenge include:

Economic policy direction and cost-of-living pressures facing ordinary citizens

Governance and transparency concerns within state institutions

Constitutional matters and the balance of political power

Political commentators stress that unless the SJB and UNP set aside their differences and focus on a common agenda, the NPP is likely to benefit greatly from the opposition's self-inflicted wounds heading into future electoral contests.

Whether the two parties can overcome their mutual distrust and act in the broader national interest remains the defining political question of the moment.