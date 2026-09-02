Chamika Karunaratne DNA Case Heads to Appellate Court After Challenge Filed

A formal appeal has been lodged before the Colombo Civil Appellate High Court, contesting a ruling made by the Colombo District Court in connection with the Chamika Karunaratne case, which centres on a court-ordered DNA test.

The move escalates what has already been a closely watched legal matter, bringing the dispute to a higher judicial authority for review and determination.

Background to the Case

The case involving Chamika Karunaratne has drawn considerable public attention in Sri Lanka, with proceedings at the Colombo District Court level having resulted in an order for a DNA test to be conducted. The specifics of that order are now under scrutiny following the filing of the appeal.

Appeal Lodged at Higher Court

The appeal, submitted to the Colombo Civil Appellate High Court, seeks to challenge the legality or appropriateness of the district court's directive. The appellate court will now be tasked with examining the grounds put forward and determining whether the lower court's order should stand, be modified, or be set aside.

Legal proceedings of this nature at the appellate level often involve a detailed examination of procedural and substantive legal questions, and the outcome is expected to have significant bearing on how the case moves forward.

Further developments in the matter are anticipated as the Colombo Civil Appellate High Court takes up the appeal for consideration.

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