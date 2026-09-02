Former State Minister Pillayan Remanded Further Until September 15

Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, widely known by his alias Pillayan, has been ordered to remain in remand custody until September 15, a court has ruled.

Two Army intelligence informants connected to the case have also been remanded alongside the former minister as legal proceedings continue.

Background on Pillayan

Pillayan, once a prominent political figure who served as a State Minister, has faced prolonged legal scrutiny in recent years. His case has drawn considerable public attention given his political background and his alleged ties to intelligence networks.

Remand Extended

The court's decision to extend the remand period reflects the ongoing nature of the investigation, with authorities yet to conclude proceedings related to the charges against him and the two Army intelligence informants.

The case is expected to be taken up again when the remand period expires on September 15, at which point the court will determine whether to further extend custody or proceed with the next stage of legal action.

Further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses before the courts in the coming weeks.

Related Video