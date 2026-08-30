Teenager Hacked to Death in Eheliyagoda in Brutal Attack

A 17-year-old schoolboy was killed in a savage sharp weapon attack in the Arapola area of Eheliyagoda yesterday, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The victim, who was an Advanced Level student at Eheliyagoda National School, sustained fatal injuries during the assault and was rushed to the Eheliyagoda Base Hospital. Despite efforts by medical staff to save him, the teenager succumbed to his wounds shortly after admission.

Community in Mourning

The brutal killing of a young student in the prime of his academic career has left residents of Eheliyagoda deeply disturbed. The Arapola area, where the attack took place, has been gripped by grief and concern following the tragic incident.

Investigation Underway

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Police are working to establish the motive behind the killing and to identify those responsible for the crime.

Further details regarding suspects or arrests are yet to be officially disclosed as the investigation remains active.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing concerns surrounding youth safety and violence in communities across Sri Lanka.