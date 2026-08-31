US Strikes Iranian Island in First Attack Since Late July as Tehran Vows Retaliation

The United States has carried out a military strike on Larak Island in southern Iran, marking the first such attack against the country in several weeks, a US official has confirmed.

The strike on the strategically located island, which took place on Sunday, threatens to reignite a military confrontation between Washington and Tehran that had shown signs of cooling following a period of relative quiet since late July.

Tehran Pledges Response

Iranian authorities wasted no time in responding to the attack diplomatically, vowing swift retaliation following the strike on Larak Island, which sits in the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints through which a significant portion of global oil supplies pass.

The confirmation of the strike was provided by a US official, signalling a renewed escalation in tensions between the two adversaries at a particularly sensitive moment in the region.

Renewed Confrontation Feared

Analysts warn that the latest development risks dragging the two nations back into an active military confrontation, coming at a time when the United States appears to be recalibrating its strategic posture in the Middle East.

The attack on Larak Island represents a significant development for observers monitoring the volatile situation in the Gulf region, with the potential to have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and regional stability.

Further details regarding the scale of the strike, any casualties, and the specific targets involved on the island were not immediately available. The situation continues to develop.

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