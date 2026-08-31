Nine Sri Lankan Underworld Figures, Including Welle Saranga, Set to Be Repatriated from Dubai

Sri Lankan authorities are preparing to repatriate nine notorious underworld figures currently held in Dubai, with the high-profile criminal Welle Saranga among those set to be brought back to the island, according to reports.

High-Profile Repatriation Effort

The move marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to crack down on organised crime, as law enforcement agencies work in coordination with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates to secure the return of the suspects. The nine individuals are believed to have fled Sri Lanka to evade justice, with Dubai serving as a base for several of them.

Welle Saranga, one of the most wanted criminal figures in the country, is among those identified for repatriation. His name has long been linked to organised crime networks operating both locally and internationally.

Part of a Broader Crackdown

The repatriation effort is widely seen as part of the Sri Lankan government's intensified push to dismantle criminal networks that have extended their reach beyond the country's borders. Authorities have been ramping up cooperation with foreign governments to ensure that fugitives cannot evade Sri Lankan law by sheltering abroad.

Nine Sri Lankan underworld figures are currently in custody in Dubai

Welle Saranga is among the most prominent names on the repatriation list

Sri Lankan law enforcement is coordinating with UAE authorities on the transfers

What Happens Next

Once returned to Sri Lanka, the individuals are expected to face legal proceedings related to the charges pending against them. It remains to be seen how swiftly the repatriation process will be completed, though officials appear determined to bring the matter to a close in the near term.

This development is likely to be welcomed by those who have long called for stronger action against Sri Lanka's underworld networks, many of which have continued to operate with a degree of impunity by exploiting international borders.

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