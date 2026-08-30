Rameshwaram Fishermen Launch Indefinite Strike Over Sri Lankan Navy's Detention of 18 Colleagues

Fishing communities in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, have launched an indefinite strike demanding the immediate release of 18 Indian fishermen currently held in custody by the Sri Lankan Navy, bringing fishing operations in the coastal town to a complete standstill.

Strike Halts Fishing Activity

Hundreds of fishermen have downed tools and refused to venture into the sea as part of the protest action, which they say will continue until all 18 detained individuals are freed and safely returned to Indian soil. The strike has dealt a significant blow to the daily livelihoods of fishing families in the region, who depend entirely on sea-based income.

Local fishing associations spearheading the agitation have called on both the Indian central government and the Tamil Nadu state government to intervene urgently and secure the release of the detained men through diplomatic channels.

A Recurring Crisis

The detention of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy remains a deeply sensitive and long-standing issue between the two neighbouring countries. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu, particularly those operating out of Rameshwaram and surrounding coastal areas, frequently cross into waters claimed by Sri Lanka in the Palk Strait, leading to arrests and the seizure of boats and equipment.

Such detentions have repeatedly strained relations between fishing communities on both sides and have prompted recurring diplomatic exchanges between New Delhi and Colombo over the years.

Calls for Government Action

Community leaders and association representatives have expressed frustration over what they describe as insufficient government response to the ongoing cycle of arrests. They are urging authorities to not only secure the release of the 18 fishermen but also to pursue a lasting resolution that protects Indian fishermen operating in contested waters.

The families of the detained men have appealed for swift action, describing the uncertainty surrounding their loved ones' condition and legal status as deeply distressing.

As the strike enters its opening phase with no end in sight, pressure is mounting on both state and central government officials to engage with Sri Lankan authorities and bring the detained fishermen home without further delay.

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