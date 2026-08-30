India Gifts Ten Water Purification Units to Galle National Hospital in Goodwill Gesture

In a meaningful expression of bilateral goodwill, India has presented ten water purification units to the Galle National Hospital, reinforcing the strong ties of friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

A Gift from the People of India

The donation, described as a contribution from the people of India, is expected to significantly bolster the hospital's capacity to provide clean and safe water to patients, staff, and visitors at one of Sri Lanka's prominent healthcare facilities in the Southern Province.

Access to purified water is a critical component of hospital hygiene and patient care, and the addition of these units is anticipated to make a tangible difference in the day-to-day operations of the Galle National Hospital.

Strengthening Sri Lanka-India Relations

This contribution is the latest in a series of Indian assistance initiatives directed at supporting Sri Lanka's healthcare infrastructure. The gesture underscores the enduring people-to-people connections that have long characterised the relationship between Colombo and New Delhi.

The Galle National Hospital serves as a vital medical centre for residents across the Southern Province, and upgrades to its essential services are widely welcomed by both healthcare professionals and the communities that depend on its care.

Sri Lankan authorities have expressed gratitude towards India for the generous donation, acknowledging its practical value in enhancing the quality of services delivered to patients at the hospital.