Audit Exposes Years of Neglect as Customs-Seized Vehicles Rot Away

A damning government audit has revealed that vehicles seized and held by Sri Lanka Customs have been left to deteriorate for years, raising serious concerns about the mismanagement of state assets and the significant financial losses being incurred as a result.

Vehicles Losing Value While Awaiting Disposal

The audit findings paint a troubling picture of neglect within the Customs Department, where impounded vehicles — many of which could fetch considerable revenue for the state — have been allowed to sit idle and fall into disrepair over extended periods. Rather than being processed and disposed of in a timely manner, these assets have been left exposed to the elements, steadily losing both their condition and their market value.

The revelation has sparked fresh questions about the efficiency of existing procedures governing the management, auctioning, and disposal of seized goods held under Customs authority.

A Recurring Problem in Asset Management

This is not the first time Sri Lanka's state institutions have faced criticism over the poor handling of seized or forfeited property. Auditors have long flagged the tendency of government departments to hold on to confiscated assets without clear timelines for resolution, resulting in depreciation that ultimately harms the public purse.

In a country still navigating a fragile economic recovery, the squandering of potential state revenue through administrative inefficiency is particularly difficult to justify. Vehicles that could have been auctioned off at competitive prices are instead becoming worthless through prolonged inaction.

Calls for Urgent Reform

The audit is expected to intensify pressure on authorities to overhaul the processes by which Customs-held assets are managed. Key areas calling for immediate attention include:

Establishing strict timelines for the processing and disposal of seized vehicles

Improving storage and maintenance conditions to preserve asset value

Strengthening oversight mechanisms to prevent further deterioration of state property

Ensuring transparency in the auctioning process to maximise revenue recovery

The findings underline the urgent need for systemic reforms within the Customs Department to prevent the continued erosion of state assets that rightfully belong to the Sri Lankan public.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal response to the audit's findings. Civil society groups and opposition lawmakers are expected to use the report to demand greater accountability from the Customs Department and the relevant line ministries in the days ahead.