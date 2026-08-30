Jaffna Hosts International Conference on Enforced Disappearances as Tamil Families Continue Fight for Justice

Families of the Missing Gather in the North for Landmark Event

Jaffna has become the setting for a significant international conference focused on the painful and unresolved issue of enforced disappearances, bringing together Tamil mothers and families who have spent years — in many cases decades — searching for answers about their loved ones.

A Platform for Truth and Accountability

The conference, titled "The Long Road to Truth, Justice and Accountability," centres on the experiences of Tamil mothers who have relentlessly pursued information about family members who disappeared, particularly in the context of Sri Lanka's long civil conflict. The gathering underscores the enduring grief and determination of communities in the north who have never received satisfactory answers from authorities.

International Attention on a Decades-Old Wound

The event draws international participation, reflecting the global concern surrounding Sri Lanka's track record on addressing enforced disappearances. Human rights advocates and affected families alike have long called on both local and international bodies to ensure that those responsible for disappearances are held to account.

Families of the disappeared continue to demand truth and formal acknowledgement

Tamil mothers have been at the forefront of advocacy efforts for many years

The conference highlights the urgent need for a credible accountability mechanism

The gathering in Jaffna serves as a powerful reminder that for thousands of Sri Lankan families, the wounds of the war remain open, and the search for justice has no end date until answers are provided.

A Community Still Waiting

For many attendees, the conference is not merely a formal event but a deeply personal moment of solidarity. Mothers who have protested in the scorching sun, holding photographs of missing sons and daughters, see such platforms as one of the few avenues through which their voices can reach decision-makers both at home and abroad.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex political transitions and ongoing discussions around transitional justice, events such as this conference in Jaffna serve as a firm reminder that meaningful reconciliation cannot be achieved without first confronting the truth of what happened to those who vanished.