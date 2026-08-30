Teenager Stabbed to Death in Eheliyagoda After Dispute Over Mobile Phone Video

A 17-year-old schoolboy lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning after being attacked with a sharp weapon in the Arapola area of Eheliyagoda, police confirmed.

Fatal Attack Follows Mobile Phone Dispute

Authorities revealed that the deadly assault was triggered by a dispute involving a video recorded on a mobile phone. The altercation escalated rapidly, culminating in the teenager being attacked with a bladed weapon and sustaining fatal injuries.

Emergency services responded to the scene, but the young victim could not be saved and was pronounced dead. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community in Eheliyagoda, a town in the Ratnapura District of the Sabaragamuwa Province.

Community in Shock

Residents of the Arapola area expressed deep grief and concern following the killing, which has once again highlighted the dangers of disputes turning violent among young people. The loss of a student at such a young age has prompted calls from community members for greater intervention to prevent youth violence.

Police Investigation Underway

Eheliyagoda Police have launched a formal investigation into the incident and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the fatal attack. Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

The victim's identity has not been officially released at this stage, as investigations remain active.