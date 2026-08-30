Shanaka Set for Shock Return to Sri Lanka's ODI Setup

Former Captain Eyes Comeback to Limited-Overs Squad

Dasun Shanaka, the hard-hitting all-rounder who previously led Sri Lanka's One Day International side, appears to be on the verge of a surprise recall to the national ODI squad, according to reports emerging from cricketing circles.

Shanaka, who served as Sri Lanka's white-ball captain during a turbulent period for the national side, had fallen out of favour with selectors in recent times, raising doubts about whether he would ever again don the national colours in the 50-over format.

A Career That Refuses to Fade

The right-handed batsman and useful medium-pace bowler has remained a prominent figure in domestic and franchise cricket, consistently delivering match-winning performances that appear to have caught the attention of the national selection panel once again.

His ability to play a destructive role in the middle and lower order, combined with his experience in high-pressure international situations, makes him a potentially valuable asset as Sri Lanka continues to shape its ODI squad ahead of upcoming commitments.

Selection Shake-Up on the Cards

Should the recall be confirmed, it would represent a significant shift in selection thinking and would be welcomed by many Sri Lankan cricket fans who have long advocated for Shanaka's return to international duty. His leadership experience and temperament in crunch moments have been widely regarded as qualities difficult to replace.

An official announcement from Sri Lanka Cricket regarding the squad composition is expected in due course, and all eyes will be on whether Shanaka's name features when the selectors make their decision public.