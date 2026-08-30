Iceland Holds Historic EU Referendum With Outcome Too Close to Call

Voting has concluded in Iceland's highly anticipated referendum on whether the country should restart its membership negotiations with the European Union, with the final result expected to take several hours to emerge.

Polling stations across the island nation closed on Saturday, marking the end of a tightly contested campaign that has divided public opinion and drawn significant international attention. With no exit polls conducted, political observers and citizens alike were left in suspense as counting got underway.

A Nation Divided

The referendum posed a single defining question to Icelandic voters — whether their government should resume formal talks with Brussels over EU accession. The contest between the "yes" and "no" camps was described as extremely close in the lead-up to polling day, making any early projection of the outcome difficult.

The absence of exit poll data means that a clear picture of the result may not emerge for some time after the close of voting, with officials indicating that the count could stretch into the late evening hours.

Background to the Vote

Iceland applied for EU membership in 2009 in the aftermath of the country's devastating financial crisis, but suspended negotiations in 2013 following a change in government. The question of whether to re-engage with Brussels has remained a deeply sensitive and politically charged issue in the years since.

Supporters of renewed negotiations argue that closer ties with the EU would strengthen Iceland's economic resilience and enhance its geopolitical standing. Opponents, however, have raised concerns over national sovereignty, fishing rights, and the potential loss of control over Iceland's rich natural resources — issues that resonate strongly with the island's population.

What Comes Next

It is important to note that the referendum does not commit Iceland to joining the EU outright. A victory for the "yes" camp would only authorise the government to reopen accession talks, leaving any final decision on full membership to a future point in the process.

Regardless of the outcome, Saturday's vote represents a landmark moment in Iceland's modern political history, and its result is being watched closely by European policymakers and Nordic neighbours alike.

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