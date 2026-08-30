Parliament Set to Debate Abolition of Chief of Defence Staff Post Next Week

Sri Lanka's Parliament is preparing to take up a significant debate on the future of the country's top military coordination role, with the Second Reading of the Chief of Defence Staff (Repeal) Bill scheduled for Wednesday, September 9.

Bill Seeks to Eliminate Senior Military Post

The proposed legislation aims to repeal the Chief of Defence Staff Act No. 35 of 2000, which originally established the position. If passed, the Bill would formally abolish the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), a role that has served as the apex coordination point between Sri Lanka's three armed forces — the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

A Controversial Proposal

The move is expected to spark considerable debate among lawmakers, given the strategic importance traditionally associated with the CDS position. The Chief of Defence Staff has historically played a key role in overseeing inter-service coordination and advising the government on matters of national defence policy.

The Government has tabled the repeal bill as part of its broader review of defence administration structures, though critics are likely to raise questions about the implications of removing such a senior oversight role from the military hierarchy.

What Happens Next

The Second Reading stage allows members of Parliament to debate the general principles and merits of the Bill before it proceeds further through the legislative process. The outcome of next Wednesday's debate is expected to signal how much parliamentary support — or opposition — the Government's proposal commands.

Political observers will be watching closely as lawmakers from both the ruling coalition and the opposition weigh in on a decision that could reshape the command structure of Sri Lanka's defence establishment for years to come.