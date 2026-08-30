Healing Hearts: The Sri Lankan Surgeon Dedicating His Life to Cardiothoracic Medicine

In the high-stakes world of cardiac surgery, few professionals embody dedication quite like Dr. Rajitha Y. de Silva, a Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon attached to Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital. Over the course of a remarkable career, Dr. de Silva has established himself as one of Sri Lanka's foremost specialists in a medical discipline that demands both extraordinary technical precision and an unwavering commitment to human life.

A Career Built on Complexity

Cardiothoracic surgery ranks among the most challenging fields in modern medicine, requiring surgeons to operate on the heart, lungs, and surrounding structures — often under immense pressure and with little margin for error. It is within this demanding environment that Dr. de Silva has chosen to dedicate his professional life, earning a reputation for excellence among both colleagues and patients.

As a Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, he manages complex cardiac cases that many other medical professionals would consider daunting, bringing a calm and methodical approach to procedures that can determine whether a patient lives or dies.

Serving at Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital

Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital, one of Sri Lanka's leading public health institutions, serves as the professional home from which Dr. de Silva extends his expertise to patients from across the country. His dual role as both a practising consultant surgeon and a medical consultant underscores the breadth of his contribution to the institution and to the wider Sri Lankan healthcare system.

For many patients who arrive at the hospital with serious cardiac conditions, Dr. de Silva represents not only medical expertise but genuine hope — a specialist whose skills quite literally keep hearts beating.

A Vocation Rooted in Humanity

Beyond the operating theatre, those who know Dr. de Silva speak of a professional whose commitment to his patients extends well beyond clinical duty. His approach to medicine reflects a philosophy that places human welfare at the very centre of surgical practice — a quality that has earned him deep respect within Sri Lanka's medical community.

In a healthcare landscape where specialist cardiothoracic surgeons remain relatively scarce, the contribution of professionals like Dr. de Silva carries significance that reaches far beyond individual lives saved. His work helps to strengthen the foundation of cardiac care available to Sri Lankans, regardless of their background or means.

Dr. Rajitha Y. de Silva's career stands as a testament to what medicine can be when technical mastery is matched by genuine compassion — a combination that continues to make a profound difference to the lives of countless patients across the island.