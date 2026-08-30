Government Explores Legal Options to Repatriate Former Central Bank Chief Arjuna Mahendran

Sri Lankan authorities are actively exploring all available legal channels to bring former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran back to the country, following setbacks in efforts to extradite him from Singapore, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala has revealed.

Extradition Bid Hits Legal Wall

The Minister made the disclosure during a television programme, confirming that attempts to secure Mahendran's extradition through formal legal processes had run into a significant legal obstacle. While he stopped short of detailing the precise nature of the barrier, Wijepala stressed that the government remains committed to pursuing every viable option to ensure Mahendran faces justice in Sri Lanka.

Mahendran, who also goes by the name Harjan Alexander, has been residing abroad since his tenure as Central Bank Governor became the subject of intense public and legal scrutiny in connection with the controversial Treasury bond scandal that rocked Sri Lanka's financial establishment.

Bond Scam Continues to Cast a Long Shadow

The Treasury bond scandal, which first came to light in 2015, implicated Mahendran in allegations of insider trading that caused substantial losses to the state. A Presidential Commission of Inquiry concluded that Mahendran had played a role in the controversial bond issuances, findings that led to criminal proceedings being initiated against him in absentia.

Despite multiple attempts by successive governments to secure his return, Mahendran has remained beyond the reach of Sri Lankan authorities, with his continued absence widely regarded as a source of public frustration and a test of the country's ability to hold powerful figures accountable.

Government Signals Fresh Determination

Minister Wijepala's latest statement signals a renewed push by the current administration to resolve what has become one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile outstanding legal matters. Authorities are said to be consulting with legal experts on alternative mechanisms that could be pursued given the complications surrounding a formal extradition process.

The development will be closely watched by the Sri Lankan public, many of whom have long demanded that those responsible for the bond scandal be brought before the courts and held fully accountable for the financial damage inflicted upon the nation.

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