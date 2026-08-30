Teenager Killed, Child Injured as Cab Loses Control in Sapugaskanda

A 15-year-old boy has lost his life and another child sustained serious injuries after a cab veered off the road and struck them in the Sapugaskanda area, police confirmed.

The tragic incident, which has sent shockwaves through the local community, involved a cab that lost control before leaving the roadway and colliding with the two young victims.

Young Lives in Danger

The deceased, a teenager aged 15, was fatally struck in the incident, while a second child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The extent of the injured child's condition has prompted concern among medical staff treating the victim.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led the vehicle to veer off the road, with police working to establish whether mechanical failure, driver negligence, or other contributing factors were responsible for the deadly crash.

Community in Mourning

The Sapugaskanda community has been left grief-stricken following the untimely death of the young boy. Local residents have called on authorities to examine road safety conditions in the area, urging swift action to prevent further tragedies of this nature.

Police have confirmed that investigations remain ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.