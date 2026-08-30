Sri Lanka Bids Farewell to Legendary Author and Journalist Vijita Fernando at 99

Sri Lanka has lost one of its most celebrated literary figures with the passing of veteran author and journalist Vijita Fernando, who died on Thursday at the age of 99 — just months before she would have reached her centenary milestone.

A Life Dedicated to Letters and Journalism

Born in Hikkaduwa in 1926, Vijita Fernando devoted nearly a century to the written word, earning widespread recognition as one of the country's most distinguished voices in both literature and journalism. At the time of her death, she was widely regarded as among the oldest living personalities in Sri Lankan literary circles.

Her passing marks the end of an era for Sri Lankan English-language writing, leaving behind a legacy that spanned decades of cultural and journalistic contribution to the island's intellectual life.

Final Farewell

Her funeral was held on Saturday at the General Cemetery in Colombo, where family members, friends, and admirers gathered to pay their last respects to a woman whose influence on Sri Lankan literature and public discourse was both profound and enduring.

The death of Vijita Fernando, so close to what would have been a landmark hundredth birthday, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the local literary and media communities, who remembered her as a trailblazer whose work continued to inspire generations of writers and journalists across the country.