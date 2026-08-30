Indian Royals Defeat Sri Lankan Lions by 12 Runs in Qualifier 2 Thriller

The Indian Royals secured a commanding victory over the Sri Lankan Lions by 12 runs in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 clash, keeping their campaign firmly alive and setting the stage for an exciting finish to the tournament.

A Hard-Fought Contest

The match, which was broadcast live on FanCode for fans across the region, delivered a competitive encounter between two sides battling for a coveted spot in the next round. Despite a spirited effort from the Sri Lankan Lions, they were unable to chase down the target set by the Indian Royals, ultimately falling short by 12 runs.

Sri Lankan Lions Fall Short

The Sri Lankan Lions showed moments of brilliance with the bat but could not maintain the required run rate throughout their innings. Their bowlers had earlier struggled to contain the Indian Royals, who built a total that ultimately proved to be just beyond reach for the home side's supporters to celebrate.

Indian Royals Advance

With the win, the Indian Royals successfully navigated the pressure of a knockout fixture, demonstrating composure and experience when it mattered most. Their victory ensures they progress further in the competition, while the Sri Lankan Lions now face an early exit from the tournament.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be hoping for stronger performances from local representatives in future editions of the competition as the standard of play continues to rise across the region.

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