CAA Dismisses Social Media Claims of Milk Powder and Yoghurt Price Increases as False
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has moved to dispel misinformation circulating on social media, firmly denying claims that the prices of milk powder and yoghurt have been increased.
The state consumer watchdog issued the clarification in response to a social media post that had been gaining traction among the public, alleging that price hikes had been imposed on these essential dairy products.
Official Denial from the CAA
The CAA categorically rejected the claims, describing the circulating information as false and urging the public not to be misled by unverified posts spreading across social media platforms.
The authority emphasised that no official revision to the controlled prices of milk powder or yoghurt had been authorised, and that the existing price structures for these products remain in place.
Public Urged to Verify Information
The CAA called on consumers to rely only on official announcements and verified sources when seeking information about price changes for essential goods, warning that misinformation can cause unnecessary public concern and market instability.
- No price increases have been approved for milk powder
- No price increases have been approved for yoghurt
- The CAA described the social media claims as entirely false
Sri Lankan consumers, many of whom remain sensitive to the cost of essential food items following years of economic hardship, are advised to contact the CAA directly or monitor official government communications for accurate and up-to-date pricing information.
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ok but who started this rumour in the first place
CAA say false but tomorrow price goes up, watch
haha every time no, they deny then quietly increase