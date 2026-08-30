Mass Graves Are Proof of State Failures, Says Minister Rathnayake

Highways and Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake has described mass graves found across Sri Lanka as tragic and lasting evidence of the failures of successive governments, singling out the Chemmani mass grave site as a historic symbol of a state that failed its people.

Chemmani Named as Symbol of State Failure

Speaking on the issue, Minister Rathnayake said the Chemmani site in particular stands as a deeply significant and painful reminder of what can go wrong when governments fail to uphold their fundamental responsibilities to citizens. He characterised the graves not merely as historical remnants, but as enduring indictments of leadership failures spanning multiple administrations.

Mass graves across Sri Lanka are tragic and enduring evidence of the failures of successive states.

Government Commits to Excavations

The Minister further stated that the current Government had taken steps to ensure that excavations at such sites are carried out, signalling a commitment to uncovering the truth behind these burial sites and bringing a measure of accountability and closure to affected communities.

A Nation Still Reckoning with Its Past

The discovery and investigation of mass graves remains one of the most sensitive and emotionally charged issues in post-war Sri Lanka. For many families — particularly those in the north and east of the country — such sites represent unanswered questions about loved ones who disappeared during decades of civil conflict.

Rathnayake's remarks reflect a growing acknowledgement within political circles that confronting these difficult chapters of history is essential to genuine reconciliation and national healing.