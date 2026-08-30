Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran Rejects Claims of Name Change

Arjuna Mahendran, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka who remains a fugitive from Sri Lankan justice, has firmly denied reports circulating that he has legally changed his name to "Harjan Alexander."

Denial Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles

Mahendran, who has been at the centre of the controversial Central Bank bond scam that rocked Sri Lanka's financial institutions, dismissed the claims as false. The reports had suggested that the former central banker may have assumed a new identity in an effort to evade authorities who have been seeking his extradition.

The denial comes as Mahendran continues to remain outside Sri Lanka, beyond the reach of local law enforcement, despite repeated efforts by authorities to bring him back to face charges related to the treasury bond scandal that caused significant financial losses to the country.

Background on the Bond Scandal

Mahendran was at the helm of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka when controversial treasury bond transactions took place in 2015 and 2016. The scandal, which became widely known as the "bond scam," implicated him in allegations of market manipulation that allegedly benefited his son-in-law's company, Perpetual Treasuries Limited.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry subsequently found sufficient evidence to pursue legal action against Mahendran, and warrants were issued for his arrest. He has since remained abroad, believed to be residing in Singapore.

Questions Around Identity Reports

The rumours of a possible name change had raised fresh concerns among Sri Lankan officials and the public that Mahendran could be attempting to further complicate extradition proceedings by adopting a new legal identity. However, Mahendran has categorically stated that no such change has taken place.

Sri Lankan authorities have yet to issue an official response to his denial, and the matter is expected to attract continued public and political scrutiny given the scale of the bond scandal and the prolonged failure to bring those responsible to account.

The case remains one of the most high-profile unresolved financial crime matters in Sri Lanka's recent history, and developments surrounding Mahendran continue to be closely watched by both the public and policymakers.

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