Drug Shortage Drives Surge in Rehabilitation Demand, Says NDDCB

Sri Lanka's National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) has reported a notable rise in the number of drug users seeking rehabilitation services, a trend officials are linking directly to a significant shortage in the availability of illicit drugs across the country.

Shortage Creates Unexpected Opening

While drug shortages are often viewed purely through a law enforcement lens, authorities say the current scarcity appears to be prompting more individuals struggling with addiction to voluntarily seek professional help. With street supplies of narcotics running low, many users are finding themselves unable to sustain their habits, creating what officials describe as a critical window of opportunity for intervention and treatment.

Rehabilitation Centres Under Pressure

The surge in demand has placed increased pressure on the country's existing rehabilitation infrastructure. Treatment facilities affiliated with the NDDCB are reportedly experiencing higher intake numbers as more addicts present themselves for assistance during this period of reduced drug availability.

A Moment for Lasting Change

Public health advocates and addiction specialists have long argued that moments of forced abstinence, when properly supported by professional care, can serve as powerful turning points for those battling dependency. The NDDCB's latest observations appear to reinforce that view.

Demand for rehabilitation services has increased amid reduced drug supply

The NDDCB is monitoring the situation closely

Officials view the shortage as a potential opportunity to reduce long-term addiction rates

Authorities are urging anyone affected by drug dependency to make use of available government rehabilitation programmes and to seek help without delay, emphasising that support services remain accessible throughout the country.

The current environment presents a rare opportunity to reach individuals who may not otherwise have come forward for treatment, and it is vital that the necessary resources are in place to meet that demand.

The NDDCB has not yet released specific figures relating to the increase in rehabilitation admissions but indicated that further details would be made available in due course.