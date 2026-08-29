Colombo Police Open Fire on Vehicle Allegedly Carrying Abducted Woman After Driver Ignores Stop Order

Police officers in Colombo opened fire on a moving vehicle that was reportedly being used to transport an abducted young woman, after the driver refused to comply with orders to halt, authorities confirmed.

Incident Overview

The dramatic confrontation unfolded when law enforcement personnel attempted to intercept the vehicle, which was suspected of being used in a kidnapping. Despite clear instructions to stop, the driver ignored police commands and continued moving, prompting officers to discharge their firearms in response.

Officers Forced to Act

According to police, the decision to open fire was made after the driver's continued defiance left officers with limited options to bring the situation under control. Authorities maintained that standard procedures were followed before resorting to the use of firearms.

Investigation Underway

The incident has triggered a formal investigation by the Sri Lanka Police. Authorities are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction, including the identity of those involved and the condition of the young woman reported to have been inside the vehicle at the time.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses. Sri Lanka Police have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist with inquiries.