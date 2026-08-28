Sri Lankan Rupee Strengthens Further Against the US Dollar

The Sri Lankan rupee has continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, with the greenback's selling rate falling to Rs. 332 as of Wednesday (28), marking a further appreciation compared to the previous day's figures recorded on Tuesday.

Continued Rupee Recovery

The latest exchange rate data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reflects a strengthening trend in the local currency, offering some relief to consumers and businesses that have long grappled with the economic pressures stemming from Sri Lanka's financial crisis.

The drop in the US dollar selling rate signals growing stability in the country's foreign exchange market, a development that economists and market observers have been closely monitoring as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

A stronger rupee generally carries several positive implications for the broader economy, including:

Reduced costs on imported goods, including fuel and essential commodities

Lower debt servicing costs on foreign currency-denominated obligations

Easing inflationary pressure on everyday household expenses

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented foreign exchange crisis of 2022, which severely depleted the country's reserves and led to crippling shortages of fuel, medicine, and other essential imports.

Broader Economic Context

The rupee's gradual appreciation in recent months has been attributed in part to improved foreign reserve levels, steady remittance inflows, and the economic reform programme being implemented in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Market analysts caution, however, that sustained stability will depend on continued fiscal discipline and the successful implementation of structural reforms agreed upon under Sri Lanka's IMF programme.

Residents and businesses are advised to monitor CBSL's official daily exchange rate updates for the most current figures before conducting any foreign currency transactions.

Related Video