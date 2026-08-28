Kirsten Calls for Balanced Pitches to Unleash Sri Lanka's Fast Bowling Potential

Head Coach Eyes Conditions That Give Pacers a Fighting Chance

Sri Lanka head coach Grant Kirsten has called for the preparation of pitches that give the island nation's fast bowlers a genuine opportunity to make an impact, signalling a shift in thinking around how home conditions are tailored for international cricket.

Kirsten expressed his desire to see surfaces that do not exclusively favour spin, arguing that Sri Lanka's seam bowling unit deserves playing conditions in which they too can be match-winners. The South African coach believes a more balanced approach to pitch preparation would strengthen the team's overall bowling arsenal and better prepare the side for challenges abroad.

A Push for Pace-Friendly Conditions

Traditionally, Sri Lankan pitches have been prepared to assist spin bowlers, a strategy that has historically suited the country's wealth of slow bowling talent. However, Kirsten appears keen to broaden the team's competitive identity by ensuring fast bowlers are not overlooked when it comes to home advantage.

The coach's comments reflect a broader ambition to develop a more complete and versatile Sri Lanka outfit — one that is capable of winning matches through pace as well as spin.

Building a Well-Rounded Pace Attack

Sri Lanka has shown signs of genuine promise in its seam bowling department in recent times, with several young fast bowlers pushing for regular international recognition. Kirsten's push for pace-conducive surfaces could prove pivotal in nurturing that talent and giving those bowlers the confidence that comes with performing well in front of home crowds.

Cricket analysts and supporters will be watching closely to see whether Sri Lanka's ground authorities respond to the coach's vision, and whether a change in pitch philosophy could mark a new chapter in how the country approaches home Test and limited-overs cricket.

Kirsten's message was clear — Sri Lanka's seamers deserve surfaces where they can win games, not just make up the numbers.

As Sri Lanka continues to rebuild and reshape its cricketing identity under Kirsten's guidance, the conversation around pitch preparation is likely to remain a key talking point heading into upcoming home series.

Related Video