Young Man Nabbed for Running Facebook Groups That Shared Obscene Images of Women and Children

A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody by police following allegations that he operated a network of Facebook groups and pages through which obscene photographs of women and children were circulated.

Social Media Misuse Leads to Arrest

Authorities moved swiftly to apprehend the suspect after becoming aware of the illicit online activity. The young man is accused of administering multiple Facebook groups and pages that were used as platforms to share inappropriate and potentially harmful imagery targeting vulnerable individuals, including minors.

The arrest highlights growing concerns among law enforcement agencies in Sri Lanka over the misuse of social media platforms to exploit and harm women and children through the non-consensual sharing of obscene content.

A Growing Concern for Online Safety

Digital crimes of this nature have been on the rise across the country, with social media networks increasingly being exploited to distribute harmful material. Authorities have been stepping up efforts to monitor and act against those who use online platforms to engage in such illegal activities.

The suspect is 21 years of age

He is alleged to have administered multiple Facebook groups and pages

The content shared included obscene photographs of women and children

Police have taken him into custody pending further investigation

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the legal system. Authorities are urging members of the public to report any suspicious or harmful online activity through the appropriate channels without delay.

Online exploitation of women and children through social media is a serious criminal offence, and law enforcement agencies are committed to pursuing all such cases to the full extent of the law.

Sri Lanka has legislation in place to deal with cybercrimes, including the Computer Crimes Act, which provides a legal framework for prosecuting individuals who engage in harmful and illegal online conduct. Legal experts note that offences involving the exploitation of children online can carry severe penalties under both cyber and child protection laws.